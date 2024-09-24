Starbucks CEO Vows to Bargain ‘Constructively’ With Union

A Starbucks Corp. coffee shop in Chiang Mai, Thailand, on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. Tourism is one of Thailands key industries accounting for about 20% of total jobs and making up roughly 12% of the nations $500 billion economy. Photographer: Valeria Mongelli/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol said he’s committed to bargaining in “good faith” with the union representing workers at about 500 stores.

In a letter addressed to union leaders, Niccol said he wants to ensure the two parties engage “constructively,” even if he would prefer a “direct relationship” with workers. “I am pleased that we are making meaningful progress towards our shared goals,” he said, in response to the union’s own missive.

Earlier this year, Starbucks and its union started talks about how to achieve collective-bargaining agreements and provide a fair process for union organizing, seeking to end an impasse between the two parties. Niccol’s appointment as Starbucks CEO has raised concern among some at Starbucks that progress would stall, given the response to unionization at his prior employer, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

See also: Chipotle Illegally Singled Out Union Store, NLRB Officials Say

In his letter, Niccol said he was committed to improving baristas’ experience, and that he “deeply respected” workers’ right to join a union.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.