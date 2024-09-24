Traders Bring ECB October Rate Cut Into Play as Outlook Darkens

(Bloomberg) -- Traders are growing increasingly confident that European Central Bank policymakers will react to the weakening economic outlook in the euro area by cutting interest rates next month.

Data Monday showed euro area’s private-sector economy shrank for the first time since March, spurring traders to add to bets on further easing. Money market pricing implies a roughly 50% chance of a quarter-point reduction in October, up from around 20% last week.

The ECB delivered two quarter-point rate reductions so far this year, in June and September, and until recently the base case for markets was that policymakers would keep cutting once per quarter. But data showing the euro-area economy is weakening, combined with a big half-point cut from the Federal Reserve last week, has boosted the view officials will be forced to accelerate the pace of easing.

“It seems unlikely that the talking point of a potential ECB rate cut is going to fizzle out easily,” Lloyds strategists including Sam Hill wrote in a note, pointing to signs of “outright weakness” in the euro area.

Attention turns to German Ifo numbers for September due later, which are forecast to show a small drop, and speeches from ECB policymakers including Joachim Nagel. President Christine Lagarde offered few clues on the outlook for monetary policy at her press conference earlier this month.

(Updates with context and comment throughout.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.