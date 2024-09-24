US Two-Year Yields Fall Before Auction as Rate-Cut Odds Rise

(Bloomberg) -- Short-dated Treasury yields fell Tuesday, approaching their lowest levels of the year, as weakness in a gauge of consumer confidence strengthened the case for another half-point interest-rate cut by the Federal Reserve next month.

Two-year note yields declined even as investors prepared to bid on an auction of those securities. Longer-term yields were underpinned by commodity price gains unleashed by China’s package of economic stimulus measures.

Two-year yields declined as much as 4 basis points to 3.55% — within a few basis points of last week’s year-to-date lows — ahead of the $69 billion auction of new two-year notes at 1 p.m. New York time. Swap contracts for predicting future Fed moves fully priced in both a half-point and a quarter-point move over this year’s two remaining policy meetings — and 50% odds it will come in November — after the Conference Board’s consumer confidence gauge for September unexpectedly fell.

“The Fed is easing policy and you would expect to see the yield curve steepen as short-end rates fall,” Rob Waldner, head of macro research at Invesco, told Bloomberg Television. He said Invesco has a “tactical short on 10-year notes” and is looking for “slightly higher yields.”

Longer-maturity yields, which embed growth and inflation expectations, were little changed to slightly higher on the day after the consumer confidence reading sparked a pullback from the day’s highs.

The 10-year yield briefly exceeded the two-year by 20 basis points, the widest margin since mid-2022. For most of the past two years, during which the Fed was raising rates, the two-year yield was the higher one. The Fed cut interest rates last week for the first time in years, by half a percentage point to a range of 4.75%-5%.

China’s economic stimulus measures drove gains for crude oil and other commodities that helped push longer-term yields higher to compensate for higher inflation risk.

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman, who dissented from last week’s rate cut decision in favor of a smaller move, in a speech Tuesday reiterated explanatory comments she made last week. Inflation risk persists, particularly as the job market remains strong, she said.

Fed policy makers have signaled they expect to cut rates further over the coming year — to around 3.4% by the end of 2025. That’s helping keep a lid on shorter-dated yields ahead of this week’s auctions, which also include five- and seven-year note sales over the next two days.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.