Baht Rises to Strongest Since March 2022 Amid Exporters Worries

(Bloomberg) -- The baht gained to its strongest level in 30 months amid robust portfolio inflows and broad dollar weakness, adding to exporters’ woes in Thailand.

The currency rose 0.8% against the dollar to 32.56 on Wednesday, buoyed by overseas investors’ buying of its stocks and bonds and as China’s stimulus boosts risk appetite. It last breached that level in March 2022.

The rally has made the baht the top performing currency in emerging Asia this quarter after the ringgit. Its rise is hurting exporters by eroding their trade competitiveness, prompting calls for the central bank to intervene and cut interest rates to shield exports and tourism — two pillars of Thailand’s $500 billion economy.

Global funds poured over $400 million into Thai bonds in September, the third straight month of net foreign inflows, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. They bought about $1 billion of local equities during the period — the first net inflow in five months — as the government’s plan to revive the local market with a new fund-subscription offer partly boosted domestic equities.

