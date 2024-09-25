Bank of France Chief Says Bond Markets Are Warning on Debt

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said it’s urgent for the country to deal with its deficit and debt challenges as bond markets are increasingly sending warnings about the risks.

“In recent days, international lenders, those who lend to France, are also telling us we must now react,” he said on France 2 television on Wednesday. “Before June, we had an interest-rate spread with Germany of around 0.5 percentage points, and now we are close to 0.8, so we really must deal with this sickness.”

The French government is under pressure to find quick solutions to the country’s fiscal challenges and must present a budget bill for 2025 to parliament in the coming weeks. Prime Minister Michel Barnier indicated on Sunday that he will make the country’s biggest companies and wealthiest individuals pay more tax in an effort to tackle the massive budget deficit — an approach Villeroy has backed.

“When a family is living beyond its means, which is France’s case, you can cut spending or raise revenues,” Villeroy said. “Today, we need to do a both — we need a well-proportioned cocktail.”

He said savings should account for three quarters of the effort. The central banker added that France is in a “relatively favorable” situation for fiscal consolidation because inflation is easing, real incomes are improving and interest rates are falling.

“For 40 years, we’ve been saying it isn’t the moment and that we mustn’t break growth — the result is that public debt is getting out of hand,” Villeroy said. “We will soon be the only country in Europe unable to get debt within 3% of GDP.”

