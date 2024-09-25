Chicago Mayor Seeks Approval for $1.5 Billion Debt Refinancing

The skyline of Chicago, Illinois, US, on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. Chicago is delaying its $643 million bond sale that was expected to price last week amid volatility in the $4 trillion market for state and local bonds. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is seeking approval to sell as much as $1.5 billion of bonds to refinance old debt to help plug this year’s budget deficit.

Johnson filed the proposed ordinance last week, and it now sits with the city council’s finance committee. If passed by the committee, which meets on Oct. 2, the measure then needs approval from the full council.

The deal would include bonds sold as part of an entity set up in 2017 to issue debt backed by sales levies. They carry a higher rating than Chicago’s general obligation debt that is weighed down by factors including unfunded pension liabilities and back-to-back budget deficits.

Johnson wants authorization to use the proceeds from the bond offering partly to refund existing debt to garner savings, according to the proposed ordinance. Refinancing deals have jumped in the municipal-bond market this year, and his predecessor Lori Lightfoot also used that approach to help plug a budget shortfall before the Federal Reserve began its aggressive rate hikes in 2022.

As part of the proposal to close this year’s deficit, the administration had planned to refinance debt. The refunding was projected to provide $70 million in savings to help balance the budget this year, Chief Financial Officer Jill Jaworski said in an email in response to queries about the ordinance.

Last month, the city disclosed that it is facing a $223 million hole this year partly due to pension costs, and another $982.4 million deficit in 2025.

Separately, Johnson is also seeking approval to sell as much as $200 million in second lien wastewater transmission revenue bonds for refunding. Chicago has borrowed in the municipal-bond market half a dozen times this year, including sales for its two airports, multi-family housing, and the city’s water system.

Additionally, the city council in April approved a proposal to sell up to $1.25 billion in housing and economic development bonds, split evenly over five years, to spur economic growth and more affordable homes.

