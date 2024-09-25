Czechs Cut Rates Again Amid Slowing Inflation and Weak Growth

(Bloomberg) -- The Czech Republic cut interest rates to the lowest level in nearly three years as inflationary risks in the European Union nation fade and the outlook for economic growth worsens.

The central bank in Prague reduced the benchmark rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.25% on Wednesday, bringing the cumulative amount of easing to 275 basis points over seven meetings since December. The move matched the forecasts of all but one of 25 analysts in a Bloomberg survey and was in line with investor bets indicated by money market prices.

Governor Ales Michl is scheduled to comment on the decision at a briefing scheduled for 3:45 p.m.

“Macro numbers have in the past month and a half surprised with rather an anti-inflationary tone,” Dominik Rusinko, an analyst at CSOB AS in Prague, said before the meeting. “In terms of growth, the risks continue to be tilted in a negative direction, mainly because of the lethargic performance of domestic industry.”

Weakening demand for exports, slower than expected wage growth and inflation moving near the official target have all recently boosted the case for further Czech rate cuts. On top of that, prospects of further policy easing by the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank allowed the Czech Republic to mirror their path without risking major currency depreciation.

The koruna has gained 1.2% against the euro since the start of August, outperforming regional peers, and trading slightly stronger on average than the central bank had forecast for this quarter.

Investors will also be looking for potential signals from Michl about the rate path for the rest of the year, as well as on the pace of cuts toward the end of the easing cycle, which is expected in 2025.

Before the September meeting, forward rate agreements implied bets on the benchmark rate declining to 3.75% through December, and falling to, or even below, 3% over the next 12 months.

