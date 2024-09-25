Harris Casts Herself as Pro-Labor ‘Capitalist’ in Economic Pitch

(Bloomberg) -- Vice President Kamala Harris vowed to be an ally to both corporate executives and the employees who work for them, as the Democratic presidential nominee outlined her vision for an “opportunity economy” that funds new industry investments and builds the middle class.

For Harris, casting herself as an economic pragmatist who would seek to boost business – and worker protections – in her presidency is a bid to reverse voter skepticism on one of the campaign’s key issues. She pledged to support investments in manufacturing and small businesses, as well as tax benefits for families and subsidies for childcare, as a way to build a strong middle class to power economic growth.

“I have always been and will always be a strong supporter of workers and unions and I also believe we need to engage those who create most of the jobs in America,” Harris said Wednesday in an economic address in Pittsburgh. “I’m a capitalist. I believe in free and fair market. I believe in consistent and transparent rules of the road to create a stable business environment.”

Harris pledged to support the sectors that will “define the next century,” including bio-manufacturing, aerospace, artificial intelligence, the blockchain and nuclear energy, and vowed to cut the red tape that delay the creation of new projects.

She also proposed a new tax credit for steel and iron manufactures who create “good union jobs” that would provide the raw materials to jump start the supply chain for many of those critical industries. And following the speech, her campaign released an 82-page economic policy document detailing Harris’ economic platform.

Polls show voters say they don’t know enough about Harris’ policies and disapprove of President Joe Biden’s handling of the economy after four years where job and wage growth have been overshadowed in the minds of many by post-pandemic inflation. By contrast, surveys show Harris’ Republican opponent Donald Trump has the support of more voters on his handling of the economy.

Aides said the speech was intended less as a roll-out of new politics than an opportunity for the vice president to outline the pillars of her economic philosophy as voters begin to finalize their decision ahead of Election Day.

Trump has spent recent weeks on the campaign trail casting the vice president as “Comrade Kamala” and denouncing the her proposal to limit price gouging by food suppliers as rooted in communism.

But Harris has improved her standing on economic questions in recent weeks, which allies argue shows the resonance of her proposals to tackle soaring drug and food prices and provide government assistance to Americans opening new businesses or purchasing a first home.

On Wednesday, Harris expanded her pitch to business leaders, saying she would work with them to grow the economy.

Still, she stressed that she would hold accountable those who did not “play by the rules, respect the rights of workers and unions and abide by fair competition.”

Economic Fight

The fight between Trump and Harris over the economy has intensified this week with a series of dueling events.

In Georgia on Tuesday, Trump said he would personally recruit foreign companies to shift their operations to the US, offering tax incentives and even federal land. But he’s also warned of sweeping tariffs impacting those who make products elsewhere and seek to sell into the US.

Harris cast Trump’s proposed overhaul of the tax code as a boon only for the wealthiest Americans.

“For Donald Trump, our economy works best if it works for those who own the big skyscrapers. Not those who build them. Not those who wire them. Not those who mop the floors,” Harris said.

Still, Harris has struggled to retain some of the union support that long has served as the bedrock of Democrats’ electoral coalition. Earlier this month, the Teamsters announced they would not endorse any candidate for president and released polling suggesting that while rank-and-file members preferred Biden to Trump, that sentiment flipped in the new match-up between Trump and Harris.

“I think what we’ve seen with this outpouring of union workers’ support for our campaign is the people are waking up to the fact that while Kamala Harris talks a big game about standing up for workers, her policies have made it unaffordable for workers to actually live the American dream,” Trump’s running mate JD Vance told reporters earlier Wednesday.

One Harris aide, speaking on the condition of anonymity ahead of the speech, said internal research done by their campaign suggested voters are drawn to Harris when they learn about her policies through her own voice – underscoring both the challenge and potential of the closing six weeks of the campaign.

“While 40-some days seems short, it’s still a long time to be able to communicate,” billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban, who attended the speech, said Tuesday on a Harris campaign call with reporters.

