Libya Rivals Agree on Interim Central Bank Chief, Lawmaker Says

(Bloomberg) -- Libya’s factions agreed on an interim central bank governor, a lawmaker said, an initial step toward resolving a simmering crisis and restoring oil production in the OPEC member.

Representatives from the country’s eastern and western administrations agreed Wednesday to nominate Naji Issa as the interim chief, El-Hadi Elsaghir, a member of parliament attending United Nations-led crisis talks, told Bloomberg.

An agreement on an interim governor should allow discussions to move forward on choosing new longer-term management for the regulator.

Libya’s rival sides have been at loggerheads since mid-August, when the UN-recognized government in Tripoli, the capital, moved to replace central bank governor Sadiq Al-Kabir, who managed billions of dollars of the North African nation’s oil wealth. Authorities in the east, where much of the crude is pumped, rejected that and ordered a shutdown of all output and exports.

