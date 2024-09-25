Malaysia’s Central Bank Sees ‘Enduring Support’ for Ringgit

(Bloomberg) -- The rally in Malaysia’s ringgit is likely to last given the nation’s favorable economic outlook and reforms, according to the nation’s central bank.

“Malaysia’s positive economic prospects and structural reforms, complemented by initiatives to encourage flows, will continue to provide enduring support to the ringgit,” Bank Negara Malaysia said in an emailed response to questions from Bloomberg News on Wednesday.

The ringgit is the top performer across emerging markets this quarter. The currency rose to as high as 4.1080 per dollar on Wednesday, the strongest since June 2021.

The Malaysian currency has been buoyed by signs of a rebound in China, the nation’s largest trading partner, following Beijing’s stimulus package that was announced on Tuesday.

READ: Ringgit’s Best Quarter in 50 Years Has Traders Baying for More

This comes on top of the half-point rate cut from the Federal Reserve last week, which narrowed the rate differential between US and Malaysia, making ringgit assets more attractive for global funds.

Bank Negara Malaysia kept rates unchanged at its September decision, with deputy governor Adnan Zaylani Mohamad Zahid noting in a Bloomberg Television interview earlier this month that the benchmark will likely be held at current levels this year.

(Updates ringgit moves and BNM assistant governor comments in paragraph three and four)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.