Mets, Braves’ Playoff Drives Are Put Off by Hurricane Helene

Raisel Iglesias #26 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the ninth inning against the New York Mets at Truist Park on Sept. 24, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

(Bloomberg) -- The New York Mets’ critical series with the Atlanta Braves has been postponed as rain rushes north from Hurricane Helene, now swirling in the Gulf of Mexico on a collision course with Florida.

Both teams are in the running for the remaining National League playoff slots, along with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The two postponed games, originally scheduled for Wednesday night and Thursday, will now be played as a doubleheader on Sept. 30, according to the Braves’ website. The two teams met Tuesday night in the first of a three-game series, with the Braves winning 5-1.

Helene, an extremely large hurricane, was 460 miles south of Tampa with winds of 85 miles an hour, the US National Hurricane Center said in a 5 p.m. New York time advisory. The storm is forecast to strike Florida’s big bend region as a major hurricane on Thursday.

Even with the storm so far away, heavy rain has already begun to spread out across the US South.

