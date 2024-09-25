OECD Upgrades UK Growth by Most In G-7, But Warns on Inflation

(Bloomberg) -- The OECD upgraded UK growth forecasts for the next two years by more than any other Group of Seven nation, despite lingering concerns about underlying inflation pressures in Britain.

The British economy will expand by 1.1% this year after a “relatively robust” performance in recent months — making it the second-fastest in the G-7 after the US — and by 1.2% in 2025, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said on Wednesday. In May, the Paris-based think tank had forecast growth of just 0.4% this year and 1% in 2025.

The combined 0.9-percentage-point upgrade was larger than for the other six G-7 members. That’s a boon for Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who was elected in July on a promise to achieve the fastest growth in the group of advanced economies.

“Faster economic growth figures are welcomed,” UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said. “But I know there is more to do and that is why economic growth is the No. 1 mission of this government.”

Still, the OECD’s latest forecast showed that the Bank of England faces the toughest job among the G-7 to keep inflation at the 2% target. Consumer prices will rise 2.7% on average this year and 2.4% in 2025, with core inflation stuck at 3.7% and 2.8% respectively, making the UK an outlier among G-7 peers.

The outlook suggests the BOE will have to move more slowly to cut interest rates than other central banks. The OECD’s interim economic outlook noted that the prices of over half the items in the UK inflation basket were still growing at an annual rate above 3% in July 2024. That was more than the US, where 40% of items were above the same threshold.

The OECD said risks to higher inflation could come from continued labor-cost growth. The newly installed Labour government has promised to further improve pay for workers on top of the 10% minimum wage increase approved by the outgoing Conservatives.

--With assistance from Zoe Schneeweiss.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.