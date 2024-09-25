Yuan Strengthens Past 7 Per Dollar for First Time Since May 2023

(Bloomberg) -- The yuan rallied past the 7 per dollar milestone for the first time in 16 months as investors digested a raft of measures to support the Chinese economy and the recent Federal Reserve rate cut kept the dollar on the back-foot.

The offshore yuan rose as high as 6.9951 per dollar on Wednesday, extending a rebound of some 4% from a year-to-date low touched in July. China unleashed a blitz of policy support measures on Tuesday amid concerns over its growth target including plans for a stock stabilization fund.

The currency has been rallying this quarter as expectations that the Fed will further loosen its policy after delivering a half percentage point rate cut kept the dollar near the lowest level since January.

Yuan gains could extend if greenback weakness drives Chinese exporters to repatriate some of their large dollar holdings into the local currency. Capital flows into the country have already improved in August, as local firms registered net sales of foreign exchange at banks for the first time in 14 months.

Fixing in Focus

The need for the People’s Bank of China to support for the currency has also receded. Yuan levels have been converging with the central bank’s daily reference rate in a sign that bearish sentiment toward the currency is ebbing. However, traders are likely to keep a watch on the central bank’s daily reference rate on Wednesday to gauge its comfort with the currency’s gains.

China will prevent the building of one-sided expectations in the foreign exchange market and avoid overshoot risks in yuan’s rate, PBOC Governor Pan Gongsheng said at a Tuesday briefing. He reiterated that the yuan’s exchange rate has solid foundation to stay basically stable.

Yuan gains may not look sustainable past 7 per dollar before China data and the property market shows meaningful improvement, said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank. “While the PBOC is aware of one-way yuan appreciation risk according to governor Pan’s comments, that means measures to cool off yuan appreciation bias are ready if necessary.”

