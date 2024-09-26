Base Metals Edge Lower as Doubts Swirl Over China’s Stimulus

(Bloomberg) -- Base metals and iron ore fell as investors questioned whether China’s surprise stimulus package earlier this week would revive Asia’s largest economy, including the real estate market.

Copper eased below $9,800 a ton following a two-day gain spurred by China announcing a blitz of measures to bolster growth. Since then, the absence of more details has sparked doubts over how effective the package would be in easing deflationary pressures, or lifting property and infrastructure consumption, both of which are crucial for metals.

“We are cautious on copper near term (and base metals in general) due to lack of confidence in the impact of China’s most recent policy support measures,” Citigroup Inc. said in a note. “It is still unclear whether this is the beginning of a more comprehensive stimulus riding the global central banks cutting cycles or if further measures will be limited.”

Policy risks from the US were also clouding the outlook for base metals, as well as the timing of the recovery in global growth, Citi said, highlighting concerns including any further softening of the US labor market, uncertainty heading into the US presidential election, and weakness in manufacturing.

Three-month copper was 0.4% lower at $9,775.50 a ton on the London Metal Exchange at 11:29 a.m. Singapore time after climbing to the highest since July on Wednesday. Citi’s three-month target for the metal is $9,500. Zinc, nickel and lead also weakened, while aluminum was flat.

Iron ore futures dropped 0.5% to $96.05 a ton in Singapore, after surging by almost 8% over Tuesday and Wednesday.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.