BMW Recalls More Cars After New Issue With Continental’s Brakes

(Bloomberg) -- BMW AG is recalling 270 vehicles in the US to fix improper welding on braking systems supplied by Continental AG, adding to a more widespread issue with the component.

Engineers at BMW’s plant in Shenyang, China, discovered the new fault in July while performing quality control tests, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The welding issue may cause emergency braking systems to not function properly, increasing the risk of a crash, it said.

While the announcement covers a relatively small number of units, it highlights fresh issues with Continental parts. Earlier this month, BMW recalled 1.5 million vehicles over an electric component fault, a matter that’s expected to cost nearly €1 billion euros ($1.11 billion) to fix. The braking-system problems contributed to the carmaker cutting its profit guidance.

The braking system in question in both recalls is known as brake-by-wire, which uses electronic impulses instead of the hydraulic technology built into most car brakes since the 1920s. Braking systems are a cornerstone product for Continental’s auto unit, which is in the process of being spun off.

In the larger recall, the braking system’s electronic control unit in some cases contained imperfections that impeded its functions. Continental said it had delivered the part to the manufacturer’s specifications, although those were later discovered to be insufficient.

The latest issue concerns the so-called servomotor that controls the braking force by adjusting brake pads or calipers. The welding issue means the part might not function properly on some models.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.