Brazil Central Bank Lifts 2024 Economic Growth Forecast for Third Time

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s central bank raised its 2024 growth forecast and sees the economy expanding in line with the most optimistic estimates, corroborating its decision to start a cycle of interest rate hikes.

The bank expects gross domestic product to expand 3.2% this year, up from June’s estimate of 2.3%, according to its quarterly inflation report published Thursday. Analysts see the economy rising 3% in 2024 while the government forecasts 3.2% growth. For 2025, the bank sees GDP expansion at 2%.

Central bankers see the local economy cooling from the second half of the year through 2025. Government spending should slow down while interest rates rise in an outlook of modest global growth, policymakers wrote in the report.

“We estimate fiscal results will improve through time,” they said.

Latin America’s largest economy has consistently surprised analysts and government officials with stronger-than-expected activity this year. Low unemployment and higher public spending are boosting household consumption and investment is also picking up. Yet, heated demand is tilting inflation risks to the upside, forcing the central bank to lift borrowing costs.

Policymakers led by Roberto Campos Neto raised the benchmark Selic by a quarter-point to 10.75% last week in their first interest rate hike since 2022. Rising wages in the absence of productivity gains could increase price pressures, just as evidence mounts that a recent disinflation process has been “interrupted,” central bankers wrote in the minutes to that decision.

Annual inflation slowed more than expected in early September, the national statistics agency reported Wednesday, giving policymakers good news.

In the next few months, central bankers see consumer price rises near the 4.5% ceiling of their tolerance range, they wrote in Thursday’s report. Energy costs are seen rising during the coming summer in the Southern Hemisphere.

In that context, policymakers are refraining from giving specific guidance on their next rate moves, though Campos Neto said this week that a recent rise in Brazil’s risk premium seems “exaggerated.” Most analysts see the board lifting borrowing costs to 11.75% at the beginning of 2025.

Higher inflation forecasts, a stronger economy and a rise of analysts’ estimates of neutral rates — which neither restrict nor stimulate activity — are some of the reasons why investors are pricing in borrowing cost hikes, policymakers wrote. The bank’s own communication also played a part, they wrote.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is boosting government spending to jolt activity and improve living standards, a move that’s increasing investor concerns over debt levels and consumer price growth. Most analysts see annual inflation at least half-point above the bank’s 3% target through 2027.

