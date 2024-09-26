France’s Bond Yield Surpasses Spain’s for First Time Since 2007

(Bloomberg) -- Bond investors are demanding a higher yield to hold French bonds than lower-rated Spanish debt for the first time since 2007, as investors question the government’s ability to plug a hole in public finances.

The yield on 10-year French bonds traded at 2.97% on Thursday, slightly above their Spanish equivalents. The rate is already higher than that of Portugal, and is the closest it’s been in over a decade to similar-dated yields of Italy and Greece.

France’s government is under pressure to cobble together a budget aimed at tackling the wide deficit, which has to be presented to parliament in the coming weeks. President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to call snap elections in June created a political gridlock that has made reaching consensus over the nation’s finances difficult.

The country has slipped from its long-term plans to reduce the deficit, which swelled to 5.5% of gross domestic product in 2023. That’s far from the European Union’s target of reducing it to 3% by 2027.

Prime Minister Michel Barnier is studying targeted levies on the wealthy and large companies, but raising taxes is a contentious issue as it’s seen tainting Macron’s pro-business policies. Barnier will give more clarity on his plans when he presents his policy agenda to parliament on Oct. 1, which will be the first opportunity for a party to call for a no-confidence vote.

Investors remain doubtful about the ability of a new government to survive the coming months, with French assets weakening in past days. The extra yield investors demand to hold France’s debt over safer German notes has widened to around 82 basis points.

