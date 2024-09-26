Mistry Taps Deutsche Bank to Service India’s Biggest Junk Bond

(Bloomberg) -- Goswami Infratech Pvt. , controlled by billionaire Shapoor Pallonji Mistry, is in talks with Deutsche Bank AG to raise as much as 25 billion rupees ($299 million) in new debt to pay dues on India’s biggest high-yield rupee corporate bond, according to people familiar with the matter.

While working with the German lender for fresh funds, the New Delhi-based company is simultaneously in talks with creditors to push back an already delayed payment on its 143 billion rupee loan due Sept. 30, they said, asking not to be named as the information is not public. The company is seeking time till Jan. 31 to pay 18 billion rupees to creditors, due by end of this month.

The debt-repayment struggle by the firm, which is part of conglomerate The Shapoorji Pallonji Group, underscores broader risks faced by global private credit investors flocking to emerging markets. India has been among the hot spots in Asia, with investors like Cerberus Capital Management LP, Varde Partners LP and Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP looking for opportunities to scale up in the world’s fastest growing major economy.

In May, Goswami Infratech got the backing of creditors to push a 14 billion rupee payment that was coming due on the bond to a date no later than Sept. 30, Bloomberg News had reported.

The investment company, that holds stakes in different SP Group firms including ports and a construction company, has been struggling with a liquidity crunch. To pare debt, it had agreed to sell a majority stake in Gopalpur Ports Ltd. to Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. to tide over the cash shortage.

