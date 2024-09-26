SNB Sticks With Steady Pace of Rate Cuts to Restrain the Franc

(Bloomberg) -- The Swiss National Bank cut borrowing costs by a quarter point at a third straight meeting and warned of more to come if needed in its attempt to contain the strength of the franc.

Despite market speculation that officials in Zurich would follow the US Federal Reserve’s lead with a half-point reduction, they shirked from any acceleration in easing. The interest rate is now 1% after a 25 basis-point move on Thursday that was predicted by most economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

“With today’s easing of monetary policy, we are taking the reduction in inflationary pressure into account,” SNB President Thomas Jordan told reporters. “Further cuts in the SNB policy rate may become necessary in the coming quarters to ensure price stability over the medium term.”

The outcome balances the SNB’s determination to rein in the currency, whose strength threatens to depress prices and hurt exporters, against its need to conserve ammunition. With one of the world’s lowest rates, the central bank has limited scope to keep reducing it in any extended confrontation with the foreign-exchange market.

With a small minority of forecasters predicting either a half-point reduction or no change, the decision presented investors with a three-way cliffhanger. It was the final policy act overseen by Jordan, who surprised markets at pivotal moments in almost 13 years as SNB president.

“It would be hard to imagine a more characteristic end to the Thomas Jordan era at the SNB,” said Philipp Burckhardt, a fixed income strategist at Lombard Odier. “We now expect the SNB to follow up with at least one more interest rate hike in December. Against this backdrop, neither the current weakness of export partners nor a strengthening Swiss franc are helping.”

Market speculation for a larger cut had increased after the Fed’s action last week, and the currency touched a one-month low against the euro on the eve of the announcement.

The announcement boosted the franc, which rose 0.3% to 0.9499 per euro, as some investors were expecting the SNB to issue a stronger warning against further strength in the Swiss exchange rate.

The franc’s rally to its strongest level in nearly a decade has caused a persistent headache for the SNB all year, raising the possibility that it could intervene to stem further gains.

What Bloomberg’s Economics Says...

“We expect the SNB to use some of the room that remains to deliver another cut in December, taking the rate to 0.75%. Such a move would be somewhat below its estimate of the neutral rate. The central bank will be reticent to cut much further, but it may feel it has to — it said further cuts might be necessary in the coming quarters.”

—Jamie Rush and Maeva Cousin. For full react, click here

The Swiss decision aligns with Europe’s less abrupt approach until now. Since the US move, the Bank of England vowed not to rush further easing, while Sweden’s Riksbank also stuck with a quarter-point pace even while warning that it could speed that up next time.

The SNB, which led peers with the first reduction in the current cycle in March, faces the challenge of consumer-price growth that is on a path to weaken further below the ceiling of its target band, toward zero. That would bring it perilously close to the disinflation that troubled Jordan and his colleagues for much of his tenure.

Officials lowered their forecasts for consumer-price growth, and now predict it will average 1.2% this year, 0.6% in 2025 and 0.7% in 2026. The central bank aims to keep it in a range between zero and 2%.

Policymakers know from experience that upward market pressure on the franc can be long-lasting, forcing them to respond judiciously. Having already bloated their balance sheet through years of interventions, rates have been their primary weapon in the past couple of years.

Avoiding a bigger cut could expose the SNB to further criticism from exporters exposed to swings in the currency, not least because this was also Switzerland’s last scheduled decision before the US election, whose result could cause market tremors.

While Swiss industrial activity is subdued, the services sector helped sustain stronger-than-expected growth in the second quarter.

The central bank sees growth at about 1% this year, before accelerating to around 1.5% in 2025.

“Growth is likely to remain rather modest in Switzerland in the coming quarters due to the recent appreciation of the Swiss franc and the moderate development of the global economy,” the SNB chief said.

Jordan’s final day in office will be on Monday. He will be succeeded by his deputy, Martin Schlegel. The departure will remove one of the remaining veterans of the global financial crisis and its low-rate aftermath from the central banking stage.

