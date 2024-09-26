Starmer Seeks to Build ‘Personal Relations’ With Trump Meeting

(Bloomberg) -- UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed plans to meet with former President Donald Trump to get to know him “face-to-face” later Thursday, capping off a two-day visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

Britain’s new premier is due to meet the Republican presidential candidate at his Trump Tower building — but told reporters traveling with him that due to “diary challenges,” he’s been unable to secure a meeting with the Democratic candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris.

“It’ll be really to establish a relationship between the two of us,” said Starmer, who as leader of the opposition criticized Trump’s actions in the past. “I’m a great believer in personal relations on the international stage. I think it really matters that you know who your counterpart is in any given country, and you know personally, get to know them face-to-face.”

Trump has said he wants to condition alliance security guarantees on European nations hitting goals for defense spending. Thursday’s meeting will provide Starmer with an opportunity to speak about areas of importance to Britain, including support for Ukraine and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, as well as a commitment to fighting climate change. Starmer declined to comment on his key messages to Trump.

Starmer has never met Harris, and had wanted to secure meetings with both candidates. The lack of a meeting with the vice president in New York raises the prospect he may have to fly to the US again before the election in November. “Obviously, I still want to speak to Harris as well,” he said, adding that the British Embassy in Washington has good relationships with the teams of both candidates.

The premier, in office for just under three months, has repeatedly said Britain will work with whoever wins the US election later this year – though his governing Labour Party has deep ties with Harris’s Democrats. As leader of the opposition in early 2021 Starmer said Trump needed to “take responsibility” for his role in the attack by protesters on the Capitol following the last presidential vote. Moreover, several of his ministers — including Foreign Secretary David Lammy — have criticized Trump in the past also.

“Trump is not only a woman-hating, neo-Nazi-sympathizing sociopath,” Lammy wrote as an opposition lawmaker in 2018. “He is also a profound threat to the international order.”

Starmer said the so-called special relationship between the US and UK “always sits above whoever holds the particular office, either in the US or the UK.”

“It’s probably as strong now as it’s ever been, in relation to the Middle East and Ukraine,” the premier said. “You’ve seen how closely I’ve been working with the US in relation to both of those issues. The US people will decide who they want as their president, and we will work with whoever is president, as you would expect. I’m not going to speculate on what any particular issues may be the other side of the election.”

