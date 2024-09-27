Bets Back on for BOJ Hikes After Ishiba’s LDP Win, Analysts Say

(Bloomberg) -- The yen surged in a dramatic turnaround, and Japanese bond futures dropped, after Shigeru Ishiba clinched leadership of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Markets had been pricing in a victory for Sanae Takaichi, whose comments earlier in the week in favor of easy monetary policy helped drive the yen lower.

Here’s what analysts and strategists had to say:

Shoki Omori, chief desk strategist at Mizuho Securities Co. in Tokyo:

Many yen short sellers, particularly speculators and fast money funds, got burnt. All the expectations for risk-on, reflationary policy have faded as Ishiba became the next Prime Minister. Obviously many investors were expecting longer easy policy and thus got back on possible carry trades or shorted yen, but all the shorts are being unwound. The BOJ will do their own business going ahead, looking at data.

Eugenia Victorino, head of Asia strategy at SEB.

Taking out the the uncertainty regarding government resistance to BOJ policy normalization allows JPY to strengthen again. Overall, BOJ policy is now dominating the narrative again. The political uncertainty today was unlikely to have a market impact beyond the next 24 hours.

Homin Lee, senior macro strategist at Lombard Odier Singapore Ltd.

Ishiba’s victory should be a modest surprise to the markets because the momentum for Takaichi seemed rather strong before the run-off. This might reflect the calculation by many in the ruling party that staking the party’s future too aggressively on the continuation of Abenomics could backfire in the upcoming lower house election given the widespread discomfort with the yen’s weakness in past few years.

We think the new cabinet under Ishiba will be broadly supportive of the BOJ’s current gradual policy normalization plans, and this should push the yen higher in the coming months. Our base case remains another 25 basis point hike by the BOJ in December and further decline in USD/JPY to 135 in 12 months.

Charu Chanana, global markets strategist at Saxo Markets.

This leaves the yen back to being a yield-dfferential play, while defense stocks in Japan could be a big focus as Ishiba calls for an “Asian Nato’.

Hidetoshi Ohashi, chief credit strategist at Mizuho Securities

Markets will likely be volatile in the short term. After the unwinding is over and things return to normal, markets will calm down.

Ishiba’s policy is not that different from Kishida. If he emphasizes restoring fiscal discipline, the strong yen will have a negative impact on the yen-denominated profits of Japanese companies this year if the dollar falls below 140 yen. This could lead to a fall in stock prices, a drop in sentiment, and the BOJ may find it difficult to raise interest rates. If stocks fall and sentiment becomes negative, credit spreads may widen too.

Chisa Kobayashi, Japan equity strategist at UBS SuMi TRUST Wealth Management

Ahead of the results, the consensus in the market was that Takaichi would be the most positive. So stock prices will roll back the gains they made this afternoon but the impact is unlikely to go beyond that.

--With assistance from Ayai Tomisawa, Momoka Yokoyama and Hideyuki Sano.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.