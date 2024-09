(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s national unemployment rate fell more than expected, notching the fifth straight month of labor gains as central bankers raise borrowing costs to cool down a hot economy.

Official data released Friday showed the jobless rate dropped to 6.6% in August from a month earlier, below the 6.7% median estimate from analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Some 7.3 million people were out of work in the period.

