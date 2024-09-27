European Bonds Surge With ECB Cut in October Increasingly Likely

(Bloomberg) -- European bonds rallied on Friday, extending gains in a week that’s left the prospect of an interest-rate cut in October looking far more likely.

The rate on Germany’s two-year note, among the most sensitive to monetary policy, has tumbled 14 basis points over the week and touched its lowest level since December 2022. The move on Friday followed inflation readings for France and Spain easing more quickly than expected, boosting the case for more urgent action from European Central Bank policymakers.

Money markets are now pricing in faster rate cuts this year and next, with two quarter-point moves by year-end now seen as a certainty, after being a coin toss at the start of the week. Sentiment started to shift after data earlier this week showed the euro area’s private-sector economy shrank for the first time since March.

“Data is certainly supporting the view for an October cut,” said Pooja Kumra, head of European rates strategist at the Toronto-Dominion Bank. “This in particular holds as markets are reading more into weaker data than stronger data. Key for us will still be the service inflation numbers.”

Price pressures in the services sector exceeded 4% in August and are frequently cited by hawks as grounds for prudence when cutting rates. Swaps imply an 80% chance that policymakers will lower borrowing costs again next month, following swiftly on from this month’s move.

French, Spanish Inflation Sinks Below 2%, Boosting ECB Cut Bets

The common currency took a hit, dropping as much as 0.5% to $1.1125, making it the worst-performing Group-of-10 currency versus the dollar. It hit its highest level since July 2023 earlier this week.

ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel, historically one of the more hawkish policymakers, appears to have become more concerned about the euro zone’s economy. She warned at an event on Thursday that the region is stagnating.

--With assistance from Naomi Tajitsu.

