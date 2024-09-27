European Stocks Test New Highs as China, US Fuel Global Rally

(Bloomberg) -- European equities tested new record high levels on Friday as China’s latest stimulus measures and upbeat data from the US economy triggered a global rally across financial markets.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was up 0.2% by 09:18 a.m. in Paris, after ending Thursday’s session with its highest close on record as China-exposed stocks, such as those in the luxury sector, surged.

The likes of Richemont, Hermes and Kering continued to lead gains on Friday amid optimism the world’s second biggest economy will rebound and provide a boost for European exporters.

Luxury behemoth LVMH saw its shares climb further after it announced it would invest in designer outdoor label Moncler SpA, in a deal that will give the French luxury company a seat on the Italian company’s board. Moncler jumped as much as 15%.

European equities had stumbled early in September amid concerns over slowing economic growth, but a bigger than expected interest-rate cut from the Federal Reserve and a series of stimulus measures from China have triggered a steep upward reversal for the continent’s stock markets.

“This is one of the turning points of the year,” said David Kruk, head of trading at La Financiere de L’Echiquier in Paris.

While equity markets could see some sideway trading Friday, the upward trend triggered by the combined monetary firepower of both the Chinese and US central banks is here to stay, he argued.

“I have the feeling now that everyone is going to go with the flow,” and, running up to the end of the year, buy cyclicals and stocks exposed to the Chinese economy, Kruk said.

On Thursday, revised data showed the US economy was in better shape than expected, spurred mainly by bigger consumer-driven growth fueled by robust incomes. A decline in US jobless claims underscored the resilience of the labor market.

More economic data is awaited later today from the US with the Fed’s preferred inflation indicator and a snapshot of consumer demand.

