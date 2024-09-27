French, Spanish Inflation Sinks Below 2%, Boosting ECB Cut Bets

(Bloomberg) -- Inflation in France and Spain plunged below 2% — fueling bets that the European Central Bank will speed up the pace of interest-rate cuts.

Data Friday showed consumer prices in France rose 1.5% from a year ago in September — sinking below 2% for the first time in more than three years mainly due to falls in energy costs. Spain saw a similar trend, with inflation easing to 1.7% on fuel, power and food.

Analysts had expected readings of 1.9% for each country.

Cooling inflation across the 20-nation bloc has allowed the ECB to lower its deposit rate twice this year, with most policymakers indicating that a gradual path down has begun. A surprise contraction in the private-sector economy, however, has boosted wagers that monetary loosening will soon be accelerated.

After Friday’s data, markets boosted bets on another quarter-point rate cut on Oct. 17, now pricing a 70% chance of such a scenario.

The ECB has warned, however, that price gains in the region will probably pick up again later this year, with the retreat back to target unlikely to be fully complete until late 2025.

Officials will get a clearer picture of the situation over the coming days. Italy and Germany are set to publish data for this month on Monday, and the euro zone will do so itself on Tuesday.

For the ECB, however, headline inflation numbers have been taking a back seat to readings of price pressures in the services sector, which exceeded 4% in August and are frequently cited by hawks as grounds for prudence when cutting rates.

France’s September data also showed a moderation in services, where inflation eased to 2.5% from 3%.

Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau has said the ECB should take a gradual approach to easing policy, being as careful not to undershoot as to overshoot the 2% target. The national central bank predicts inflation in France will slow sooner than in the euro area, reaching 1.5% in on average in 2025 after 2.5% this year

