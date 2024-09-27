Pemex Board to Consider Ex-Mexico City Official as CFO Next Week

Signage with fuel prices at a Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) gas station in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico on Thursday, July 21, 2022. As nations across the globe scramble for energy in the face of a pandemic supply crisis, extreme weather and the Russian war on Ukraine, Mexico -- at least, right now -- is sitting pretty. Photographer: Paul Ratje/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The board of Petroleos Mexicanos is set to consider a Mexico City finance official for the job of chief financial officer at the state-run oil company, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Juan Carlos Carpio Fragoso, a close ally of incoming Energy Minister Luz Elena Gonzalez, will be considered next week during a board meeting where several strategic nominations for Pemex will be discussed, the people said, requesting anonymity because the discussion isn’t public.

Carpio was general director of financial administration for Mexico City when President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum was the mayor and Gonzalez was finance minister of the capital.

A spokesman for Pemex didn’t immediately comment.

The incoming leadership of Pemex will face the gargantuan task of turning around production that has slumped to about half its peak 20 years ago. The company’s debt burden stands at about $99.4 billion, making it the world’s most indebted oil producer. It’s been saddled with deadly fires, oil spills and methane leaks in recent years as its infrastructure crumbles. It relies heavily on government handouts to stay afloat.

Sheinbaum, who takes office on Oct. 1, has echoed her predecessor’s policies of support for state-owned energy companies, but has also spoken of a need to refinance Pemex’s debt next year before large maturities come due.

Sheinbaum named Victor Rodriguez Padilla, an energy economist and professor at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, for the company’s top job in August.

