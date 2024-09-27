Sri Lanka Keeps Rates Steady in First Meeting After Elections

(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rates unchanged in its first meeting since a new president was elected and uncertainty over the International Monetary Fund loan program looms.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka held the standing lending facility rate at 9.25% on Friday — in line with the forecasts of most economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The deposit facility rate was also left unchanged at 8.25%.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, a leftist political outsider, won Sri Lanka’s presidential election on Sept. 21 in a stunning rebuke of the political elite, who voters blamed for leading the island nation into a historic economic crisis two years ago. His National People’s Power is a coalition of leftist political parties and groups backed by protesters responsible for ousting President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in 2022.

The South Asian nation’s economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter, data showed ahead of the polls. After sliding Monday, Sri Lanka’s dollar bonds have rebounded following Dissanayake’s call for an early parliamentary election and that he’d seek new talks with the IMF. Local shares have also extended gains since the election.

The new president has vowed to reopen negotiations with the multilateral lender over its $3 billion bailout, which may cause delays in the disbursement of funds. He said this week he’ll also start discussions with creditors over debt restructuring deals.

