T-Mobile Returns to Bond Market With Deal It Postponed Last Month

The T-Mobile headquarters in Bellevue, Washington, US, on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. T-Mobile US has the financial firepower to address significant commitments over the next few years, including dividends, share repurchases and announced deals, Bloomberg Intelligence reported. Photographer: David Ryder/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- T-Mobile US Inc. is selling $500 million in asset backed securities supported by installment plans the company offers to customers to buy cell phones, after the deal was postponed in August.

The bonds began early marketing on Friday, and are set to be sold on Oct. 2, according to people familiar with the deal, who asked not to be named as the details are private. T-Mobile is broadly syndicating $500 million of securities, and the total size of the securitization is $561.34 million.

The transaction was originally slated to be sold in August, but was postponed after a weaker-than-expected US jobs report and rate hikes from the Bank of Japan, among other factors, brought turmoil to markets, raising questions about the strength of consumers that helped push stocks down and lift prices on short-term bonds.

But markets have since stabilized, helped by the Federal Reserve cutting rates earlier this month for the first time in more than four years. Sales of asset backed bonds are broadly running hot this year, with issuance in the US up by more than 20% from last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg News.

Spokespeople for Royal Bank of Canada and Barclays, banks working with T-Mobile on the offering, declined to comment. Representatives for T-Mobile and SMBC, another lead manager on the deal, didn’t respond to requests for comment.

