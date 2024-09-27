The Week Ahead: Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal home sales data due

Monday, Sept. 30
- Canada National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (stock markets open, bond markets closed)
- 1:00 p.m. U.S. Fed Chair Powell gives luncheon address at NABE conference in Nashville
- Earnings: MTY Food Group, Carnival Corp
Tuesday, Oct. 1
- Earnings: McCormick, Paychex, Nike
Wednesday, Oct. 2
- Vancouver September home sales
- OPEC JMMC Meeting
- Earnings: Conagra
Thursday, Oct. 3
- Toronto September home sales
- Earnings: Constellations Brands
Friday, Oct. 4
- Montreal September home sales
- 8:30 a.m. U.S. Employment Report (September)
- Earnings: Tilray