The Week Ahead: Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal home sales data due

By Terry Cain, BNN Bloomberg
Monday, Sept. 30

  • Canada National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (stock markets open, bond markets closed)
  • 1:00 p.m. U.S. Fed Chair Powell gives luncheon address at NABE conference in Nashville
  • Earnings: MTY Food Group, Carnival Corp

Tuesday, Oct. 1

  • Earnings: McCormick, Paychex, Nike

Wednesday, Oct. 2

  • Vancouver September home sales
  • OPEC JMMC Meeting
  • Earnings: Conagra

Thursday, Oct. 3

  • Toronto September home sales
  • Earnings: Constellations Brands

Friday, Oct. 4

  • Montreal September home sales
  • 8:30 a.m. U.S. Employment Report (September)
  • Earnings: Tilray

