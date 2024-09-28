Russian Strikes Kill Six in Sumy as Ukraine Clings to Vuhledar

(Bloomberg) -- At least six people were killed and several were wounded after Russian airstrikes hit a medical clinic in Ukraine’s northern city of Sumy, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram.

Separately, fierce fighting continues in the eastern Donetsk region where Ukraine’s forces have been attempting to hold onto Vuhledar.

The first hit on Sumy led to the evacuation of personnel from the facility and caused one casualty, according to Klymenko.

A second strike followed soon after, Klymenko said, in what’s known as a “double-tap” attack. Extensive damage was reported including to the hospital’s trauma unit. Russia hasn’t commented on the incident.

Kremlin forces continue to intensively shell military, power facilities and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine using missiles, drones and glide bombs.

In response, Kyiv continues drone attacks on Russian fuel and munitions depots as well as airbases, and has also shelled border regions. Ukraine has urged Western allies to provide long-range weapons to strike deeper into Russia’s territory to target airfields.

Ukraine’s partners remain reluctant to meet this demand, which was among the topics raised by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during meetings in New York and Washington this week.

Russia’s authorities said that six residents in the Belgorod region were wounded by Ukrainian shelling overnight.

In Vuhledar, the pre-war civilian population of about 15,000 has dwindled to a few hundred after repeated Russian incursions since 2022 that have accelerated again this month.

The coal-mining town is located on a slightly elevated plain which could give Kremlin troops a military advantage in the area as they attempt to assert control over more of Ukraine’s east.

