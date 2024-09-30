Kazakhstan Seeks to Boost China Gas Exports With Possible New Pipe

Valve control wheels are seen at ENN Energy Holdings Ltd.'s liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal on Zhoushan Island, Zhejiang province, China, on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Gas is in such hot demand in China right now its allowing a quirky market to flourish: transporting the fuel on trucks. The countrys top suppliers are loading liquefied natural gas onto tanker trucks and delivering it to users to make up for insufficient pipeline coverage inland. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Kazakhstan is in talks with China about increasing gas exports and is even considering building an additional pipeline to boost flows, underscoring the growing significance of its role in the region’s fuel market.

Kazakhstan will be competing with neighboring countries including Turkmenistan and Russia for Chinese demand. Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine nearly three years ago led to it cutting off major buyers in Europe, with China becoming a key alternative market even amid sputtering economic momentum.

“Despite reports of an economic slowdown in China, the demand for gas continues to grow,” said Sanzhar Zharkeshov, chief executive officer at national gas operator QazaqGaz NC JSC. “We hope to reach a consensus on increasing our export volumes to China and possibly other countries like Uzbekistan.”

The operator’s discussions with China involve “significantly higher volumes” than current Kazakhstan exports, he added.

The world’s largest landlocked country is seeking to boost gas production to cover growing domestic demand as well as increase revenue from exports. It sends about 4 billion cubic meters of gas to China at the moment, while consuming about 21 billion cubic meters itself. In 2023 the two countries renewed a three-year export contract.

Boosting fuel sales abroad could help QazaqGaz compensate for losses-making domestic sales, where selling prices are kept low by the government.

The operator is working with major producers — including state-owned KazMunayGas National Co JSC and the Tengiz, Kashagan and Karachaganak fields — to raise output. QazaqGaz will introduce a new gas price formula aimed at supporting producers, Zharkeshov said.

It’s also working with Qatari investors on projects that will add another 3.5 billion cubic meters of gas output by 2029, as well as on exploration activities with Chevron Corp., he said.

In addition, QazaqGaz plans to build a second pipeline feeding into a larger link to China.

The latter is currently operating at about 70% of capacity, leaving some room for additional deliveries, he said. The new pipe feeding into it would cost between $3 billion to $6 billion, and could take 2 to 3 years to complete, with a decision due later this year.

QazaqGaz may issue a Eurobond next year to finance its projects, Zharkeshov added, with a potential issuance of as much as $1 billion depending on market conditions.

“Although China has secured some good liquefied natural gas contracts, the price of LNG is not competitive compared to pipeline gas,” he said. “Therefore, our focus is on fulfilling our obligations to China during this winter season.”

--With assistance from Anna Shiryaevskaya.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.