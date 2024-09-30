NYC Bondholders Should Shrug Off Adams Woes, Comptroller Says

Eric Adams, mayor of New York, exits federal court after his arraignment in New York, US, on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. New York City Mayor Eric Adams pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he accepted lavish travel perks and illegal campaign contributions from foreign nationals.

(Bloomberg) -- Bond investors should be confident in New York City’s finances despite the indictment of Mayor Eric Adams on bribery charges and investigations into key members of his administration, city Comptroller Brad Lander said.

The city’s $112 billion budget and the management of roughly $95 billion in debt are in the hands of experienced professionals that “operate independently of political winds,” Lander said in a statement. The city plans to sell $1.5 billion of general obligation bonds on Oct 9 to finance affordable housing and capital projects. Bank of America Corp. is leading a group of banks in underwriting the debt.

“During times of historic challenges to New York City and the nation – in the wake of 9/11, the global financial crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic – the City continued to issue debt and pay debt service on time,” Lander said in a statement. “Long-established policies that ensure strong discipline and governance have carried the City through numerous challenges. This will be no different.”

Adams was charged last week with accepting more than $100,000 in bribes from foreign nationals over a decade-long stretch, in exchange for acting to benefit officials with ties to the Turkish government. Federal prosecutors also charged Adams with secretly accepting illegal contributions to his 2021 campaign. Adams, the city’s second Black mayor, has rejected calls from fellow Democrats, including Lander, for his resignation.

Lander is among a half-dozen candidates vying to replace Adams.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.