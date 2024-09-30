PG&E Cuts Power Due to Wildfire Risk in Northern California

Watch BNN Bloomberg live.

(Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. said it cut power to several thousand customers in Northern California to prevent its equipment from sparking wildfires during gusty, dry winds.

The California utility shut off about 9,444 homes and businesses in the Sacramento Valley and surrounding foothills, according to a website post. PG&E said it will continue to monitor conditions for additional areas that may need to be switched off.

PG&E and other California utilities have taken to turning off electric lines in advance of powerful winds after a series of deadly wildfires were sparked by their equipment. The National Weather Service said elevated fire weather conditions are expected Monday and Tuesday across northern parts of California with gusty winds, high temperatures and low humidity levels.

