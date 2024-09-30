Saudi Arabia Plans Spending Cuts as Lower Oil Curbs Ambition

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia plans to cut spending next year to contain a widening budget deficit as a decline in oil revenue runs up against the cost of multibillion-dollar infrastructure projects.

Expenditure for 2025 is forecast at 1.285 trillion riyals ($343 billion), down 5% on estimates for this year, according to a statement published by the finance ministry on Monday. Government total spending is expected to reach 1.429 trillion riyals by 2027.

The Finance Ministry projects a shortfall of 101 billion riyals next year, or 2.3% of gross domestic product, increasing to 2.9% in 2026, both higher than previously expected. The deficit will likely persist at similar levels over the medium term, due to the “expansionary spending policy intended to support economic growth,” the ministry said.

The $1.1 trillion economy is forecast to grow 4.6% next year. Revenues for the year are set to total 1.184 trillion riyals.

Saudi Arabia has already been forced to scale back some of the projects at the heart of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s economic transformation plan, known as Vision 2030, in part because oil prices remain far below the level the government needs to balance its budget.

“A pull back in planned spending next year is hardly surprising given the earlier indication of project timelines being extended and the recent fall in the oil price,” said Monica Malik, Chief Economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank. “We see the fiscal projections as looking to balance support to the transformation programme, while maintaining contained deficits.”

Slashed Forecasts

Saudi Arabia has slashed its growth forecasts for this year after delaying plans to boost oil production, and has forecast wider budget deficits in 2025 and 2026 than previously expected as it cut revenue projections.

The budget deficit is also likely to be wider this year as a result of higher government spending to speed up progress on investments.

Economic output this year is expected to be 0.8%, down from a previous estimate of 4.4%, according to new projections from the Finance Ministry released Monday.

The International Monetary Fund said in a report this month that the world’s largest exporter of crude oil is expected to see its current account balance turn negative this year.

That would mark a significant reversal from 2022, when oil soared to almost $130 a barrel after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Saudi Arabia’s current account surplus was almost 14% of gross domestic product.

The kingdom needs oil prices at $96 a barrel to balance its budget, according to the IMF. Bloomberg Economics puts the breakeven at $112, once domestic spending by the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund is taken into account.

With the budget in deficit for multiple quarters, and foreign direct investment slow to materialize outside the oil and gas sector, the kingdom has become one of the biggest issuers of international debt in emerging markets.

According to the preliminary statement, the country will continue borrowing to meet the 2025 estimated financing needs.

