Steward Health CEO Sues Senate Committee Over Contempt Finding

The name tag for Ralph de la Torre in front of an empty seat during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing in Washington, DC, on Sept. 12. Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Ralph de la Torre, the embattled chief executive officer and founder of the bankrupt Steward Health Care System, sued a US Senate committee probing the hospital chain’s financial collapse.

De la Torre alleges that the Senate has violated his Fifth Amendment constitutional protections against government overreach, including against self-incrimination. The lawsuit names the Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions of the US Senate as a defendant as well as 20 individual Senators who serve as members.

The Senators are “undertaking a concerted effort to punish Dr. de la Torre for invoking his Fifth Amendment right not to be compelled to be a witness against himself,” according to the suit filed Monday in federal court in Washington, DC.

The Senate voted last week to hold de la Torre in criminal contempt for failing to testify about his role in the collapse of Steward’s finances. The bipartisan vote means his failure to comply with the committee’s first subpoena since 1981 will be referred for criminal prosecution to the US attorney for the District of Columbia.

Finding de la Torre in contempt is “an abuse of power and a flagrant constitutional violation,” according to a statement from Bill Burck, a lawyer at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP representing de la Torre.

Representatives for Senator Bernie Sanders, who is the committee chair, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Not Participating

De la Torre informed senators that he wouldn’t participate in the hearing probing the hospital operator’s failure until after its bankruptcy had concluded. Being forced to testify now could also jeopardize a settlement with the health system’s landlord, Medical Properties Trust Inc., intended to keep most of Steward’s hospitals open under new managers, de la Torre’s lawyers said in a letter earlier this month to Sanders.

His lawyers also claim that de la Torre’s refusal to honor a subpoena is different from other high-profile cases, such as those of former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro and chief strategist Steve Bannon. Both Bannon and Navarro were convicted on contempt charges for defying congressional subpoenas in the investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol.

“It’s a completely different scenario,” Burck said in an interview. While Bannon and Navarro claimed they were relying on Donald Trump’s assertion of executive privilege, de la Torre is asserting his own Fifth Amendment right, “which is not subject to executive authority or congressional authority or even judicial authority,” he added.

The lawsuit comes shortly after Steward announced that de la Torre will no longer serve as the hospital operator’s CEO and chairman. He will officially step down on Tuesday.

--With assistance from Jonathan Randles.

