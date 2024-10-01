Austria Chancellor Nehammer Asks for Party-Confidence Vote: APA

(Bloomberg) -- Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer has asked his party to confirm his leadership in a vote of confidence ahead of coalition negotiations.

Nehammer has asked the board of his conservative People’s Party to confirm his position at the meeting on Tuesday, which will also discuss election results and the next steps in preparing for coalition negotiations, APA said, citing a party spokesperson.

Several party officials have come out in support of Nehammer following the ballot, where the far-right Freedom Party won the most votes for the first time.

All competitors have ruled out entering a coalition with Freedom Party chair Herbert Kickl, putting Nehammer’s People’s Party, which came second, in a strong position to lead a next government, if a political program can be agree on with the Social Democrats and potentially a third partner.

A combination of Austria’s two main traditional parties used to be the country’s default arrangement, making up more than half of its governments since World War II. Coalition negotiations have traditionally taken months, not weeks, so the talks could stretch into next year

