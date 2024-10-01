Commerzbank to Sell Loss Absorbing AT1s as UniCredit Circles

(Bloomberg) -- Commerzbank AG is selling new Additional Tier 1 notes in the German lender’s first public foray into bond markets since Italian rival UniCredit SpA signaled its interest in a takeover.

Frankfurt-based Commerzbank is assessing investor demand for the perpetual US dollar bonds at a yield of around 8%, according to people familiar with the matter. The German bank is also inviting holders of its $1 billion of 7% AT1 notes at $100.65 cents, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

Commerzbank will prioritize those investors who are tendering their existing securities for the new issuance, said the people. Bloomberg News has reached out to the lender for comment.

The sale is being handled by Commerzbank, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc and UBS Group AG.

UniCredit shocked markets last month by disclosing it had built a 21% stake in the German lender and was considering a full takeover as one option. A merger between the two banks would lead to the creation of a European banking champion, which bond investors have seen as a positive.

AT1s are the riskiest form of bank debt, as the notes can be written off or converted into equity if a lender’s capital levels drop too low. Lenders can also skip coupon payments without triggering a default.

