ECB’s Rehn Says Direction of Rates Is Clear But Data to Set Pace

(Bloomberg) -- The direction of the European Central Bank’s monetary policy is “clear” but any future decision on easing will hinge on data, according to Governing Council member Olli Rehn.

“Interest-rate cuts have now started and the ECB’s monetary-policy stance is becoming less restrictive,” the Finnish central-bank chief said Tuesday, without specifying whether that means a reduction this month is on the cards.

“The pace and scale of the rate cuts will depend on the Governing Council’s overall assessment on a meeting-by-meeting basis,” he said. Such decisions will be based on an assessment of the inflation outlook, the dynamics of underlying inflation — which exclude energy and food prices — and the strength of monetary-policy transmission.

Rehn spoke a day after President Christine Lagarde indicated the ECB is becoming more optimistic that it will be able to get inflation under control — comments that hint at building momentum for a rate reduction on Oct. 17.

The Finn’s view is in line with the official stance that decisions are data dependent. While the ECB’s two cuts to date during this cycle came at meetings that coincide with new economic projections, markets see a more than 85% likelihood that another will follow at this month’s non-forecast gathering.

“An important conclusion from the outlook for economic growth, employment and inflation in the euro area is that monetary policy has been relatively successful in bringing inflation down,” Rehn said.

