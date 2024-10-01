Europe Leads Bond Rally With October Cut Almost Fully Priced

(Bloomberg) -- Government bonds rallied and the euro retreated from a near two-year high after European Central Bank policymaker Olli Rehn said incoming data supports the case for further interest rate cuts.

French securities — among the region’s biggest laggards last week — led the advance on Tuesday, with the 10-year yield falling as much as 10 basis points to 2.82%. Yields on 10-year German bonds fell as much as seven basis points to 2.05%, the lowest level since January. The euro slipped as much as 0.3% to $1.1098.

Rates traders are coming around to the idea that the ECB will deliver a consecutive quarter-point decrease this month, with the market now virtually fully pricing the move. Euro-area inflation eased below the ECB’s 2% target for the first time since 2021 in September, data Tuesday showed.

“The ECB needs to get cracking, the economy is weak just look at the data we got out of Germany,” said Karen Ward, chief market strategist for EMEA at JPMorgan Asset Management on Bloomberg TV.

Concerns about the euro-area economy are on the rise - largely down to the increasingly dire prospects for Germany’s manufacturing sector. The government in Berlin is set to lower its economic-growth forecast for this year, expecting stagnation at best following a full-year contraction in 2023.

Rehn’s remarks come a day after President Christine Lagarde indicated the ECB is becoming more optimistic that it will be able to get inflation under control, comments that further bolstered speculation over a rate cut in October.

“The notion that an inflation-concerned ECB would move more carefully than the Fed on easing is crumbling,” said Francesco Pesole, currency strategist at ING Bank NV.

--With assistance from Anna Edwards and James Hirai.

(Updates to add context on CPI data, chart.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.