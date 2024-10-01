Foreign Inflows to Vietnam Stocks Gain Momentum

The logo for the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange. Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Foreign buying of Vietnam’s stocks accelerated in the past week as the nation’s benchmark equity index rose and the Vietnamese dong was unchanged.

The 5-day moving average of net foreign inflows increased to $14.8 million, rising above the 20-day average of $3.34 million in outflows, according to data from the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange compiled by Bloomberg.

The Vietnam Ho Chi Minh Stock Index rose 1.2 percent over the past week and the dong was unchanged against the dollar at 24,609.00.

