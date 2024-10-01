France Delays Plan to Meet 3% EU Deficit Limit Until 2029

(Bloomberg) -- French Prime Minister Michel Barnier delayed a target to bring the budget deficit within the European Union limit by two years to gain breathing space as he tries to repair the country’s public finances.

France will now aim to bring the gap within 3% of economic output by 2029 instead of 2027, the new premier said Tuesday in his first address to lawmakers to set out his policy priorities.

Barnier warned that the deficit risks expanding beyond 6% of this year. That forecast has been raised repeatedly from the 4.4% the previous administration initially planned as tax receipts have disappointed and local authorities have ramped up spending. The slippage has further rattled investors, who dumped French assets when Macron dissolved parliament in early June.

As a first step to repair France’s finance, Barnier said his government would aim to reduce the deficit to 5% of economic output next year. In April, the previous administration had set a target for 4.1%.

French bonds trimmed gains as Barnier spoke, with yields remaining substantially lower on the day amid a broad market rally. The 10-year yield spread over Germany is still three basis points tighter at 77 basis points, compared to a peak of 82 basis points in recent days.

“Confronted with our immense challenges we don’t have the choice: Our responsibility is to weaken the burden and get back margin for maneuver with the budget.” He added that he would “tell the truth about the reality of our public accounts and the impact of our way of life on the environment.”

The European Union’s former Brexit negotiator is walking a political tightrope without a majority backing his cabinet. The government could quickly be toppled by a no-confidence vote if Marine Le Pen’s far-right party joins a no-confidence motion the left is expected to propose in the coming days.

However, the National Rally has until now said it will wait to judge the policies proposed by Barnier, who was appointed by President Emmanuel Macron in a bid to bring stability two months after snap elections delivered a hung parliament.

Before addressing the National Assembly on Tuesday, Barnier already signaled that he would tackle France’s fiscal challenges by cutting spending and raising taxes. That has fueled tensions among lawmakers backing his government who are reluctant to U-turn on Macron’s mantra of boosting business and the economy by not raising taxes.

