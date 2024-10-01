German Two-Year Yield Drops Below 2% for First Time Since 2022

The German national flag near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- German bonds jumped, sending short-term yields below 2% for the first time in almost two years amid a broad rush for haven assets on geopolitical concerns.

The two-year rate, which is among the most sensitive to monetary policy changes, fell as much as eight basis points 1.99%, the lowest since December 2022. The 10-year rate fell 11 basis points to 2.01%.

Bonds extended gains as Bloomberg News reported the US has indications that Iran is preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel, according to a senior White House official.

