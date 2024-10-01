Next Phase of South Africa’s Business-Government Pact Eyes 3% Growth

(Bloomberg) -- The next phase of a partnership between the South African government and business will focus on reviving an economy that’s barely expanded 1% a year over the past decade, the president said.

“We have a unique opportunity to work together through this partnership to place our country on a new trajectory,” Cyril Ramaphosa said at an event to launch the second phase of the compact that started between business and government a year ago. “We have much work ahead of us” including fixing the nation’s freight logistics system, improving grid capacity, reducing crime and boosting jobs, he said.

The new focus could get South Africa to grow over 3% by 2025, Business Unity South Africa Vice President and Discovery Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Adrian Gore said at the event. “We think we can do it.”

The renewal of the pact could also build on the post-election momentum that’s seen consumer confidence surge and household wealth jump.

That’s after the May 29 vote ended the African National Congress’s 30-year outright majority and led to the formation of a so-called government of national unit.

“Political stability — including positive sentiment about the government of national unity — normalized inflation and reduced interest rates promote economic confidence and set the scene for future growth,” Gerrie Fourie, chief executive office of Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. said in statement on Tuesday while releasing the lender’s earnings.

To capitalize on the goodwill, Deputy President Paul Mashatile is leading a ministerial delegation on a weeklong roadshow to London to attract investors. The team is pitching for investment in energy, water and freight-rail projects, said acting head of Infrastructure South Africa Mameetse Masemola.

South Africa in February amended regulations governing public-private partnerships to make it easier for businesses to invest in them, and as the National Treasury faces constraints on spending as it tries to reduce its debt burden. Total infrastructure investment envisaged by the South African government over the next three years amounts to 943 billion rand ($54 billion), according to the presidency.

Africa’s most-industrialized economy requires 1.6 trillion rand of public-sector infrastructure investment and a further 3.2 trillion rand from the private sector to meet targets set out in the government’s National Development Plan by 2030.

