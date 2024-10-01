South Africa’s Ramokgopa Expects State Intervention on Power Prices

(Bloomberg) -- South African Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said he is confident that there will be a government intervention on electricity prices after state utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. asked a regulator to allow it raise tariffs by more than a third.

“There could be a policy intervention we could make to provide some measure of relief,” he said at a Standard Bank Group Ltd. conference on Wednesday. In addition to preserving the financial viability of Eskom “we don’t want to undermine the ability of the economy to grow” and we don’t want to push the poor deeper into poverty,” he said.

“We will make an announcement,” he said.

