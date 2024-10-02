Former C-Quest CEO Newcombe Charged With Carbon Credit Fraud

(Bloomberg) -- Former C-Quest Capital LLC Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Newcombe was accused by federal prosecutors of reporting fraudulent emissions-reduction information as part of a illegally scheme to obtain millions of carbon credits.

Newcombe, who stepped down as CEO in February, was charged Wednesday in New York with wire fraud and commodities fraud, according to a statement by the Manhattan US attorney’s office.

Carbon credits are traded and sold to companies that wish to offset their emissions. Newcombe, a onetime Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker and World Bank official, founded C-Quest in 2008.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission separately sued Newcombe earlier on Wednesday.

