(Bloomberg) -- Ghana’s inflation rate unexpectedly increased in September for the first time in six months, raising doubts about policymakers’ forecasts that price growth will ease further toward the end of the years.

Consumer prices rose 21.5% from 20.4% in August, government statistician Samuel Kobina Annim told reporters in the capital, Accra, on Wednesday.

The main driver of the increase was food prices, according to statistics office’s data.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.