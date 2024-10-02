HSBC to Set Up Joint Fund Targeting Emerging-Market Issuers

Signage outside the HSBC Holdings Plc headquarters building in Hong Kong, China, on Friday, July 26, 2024. Hong Kong is scheduled to release gross domestic product (GDP) figures on July 31.

(Bloomberg) -- The asset management unit of HSBC Holdings Plc is teaming up with International Finance Corp. to create a joint fund designed to support corporate bond issuers in emerging markets.

The fund, which will carry the European Union’s strictest sustainability designation — known as Article 9 — is being set up with a view to mobilizing additional institutional investors and increasing the pool of capital available to emerging market issuers pursuing sustainable goals, according to a statement published Wednesday by HSBC and IFC, a member of the World Bank Group.

“We hope this collaboration demonstrates the financial market opportunity in funding sustainability to help bridge the financing gap for EM corporate issuers whose activities are aligned with and positively contribute to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals,” Nicolas Moreau, the chief executive of HSBC Asset Management, said in the statement.

The fund will invest in publicly listed bonds issued by corporate and financial institutions in emerging markets, with a view to financing areas such as sustainable technologies and social impact. The arrangement extends an ongoing collaboration between HSBC and IFC that dates back to 2019.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.