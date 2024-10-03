Cole Kachur’s Top Picks for October 3, 2024

Cole Kachur, senior investment advisor and portfolio manager at Wellington-Altus Private Wealth discusses his outlook for the markets.

Cole Kachur, senior investment advisor, Wellington-Altus Private Wealth

FOCUS: North American stocks, ETFs

Top Picks: Ulta Beauty, Draft Kings, Air Canada

MARKET OUTLOOK:

Markets strength has continued as we pass the three-quarter mark of the year. Our recommendation has been to use any substantial dips as an opportunity to high-grade portfolios and buy back market leaders at a discounted price.

This philosophy has worked very well throughout the year and we expect it to continue to yield results over the next nine months. Markets may come back a bit in October but it’s our belief that this will be temporary and that the bull run will continue for the first quarter of 2025. In a declining interest rate, declining inflation environment, we are recommending clients gain exposure to growth stocks and have a preference of U.S. over Canada. We have a year-end target of 6,000 on the S&P 500 Index and expect that momentum to continue into 2025.

TOP PICKS:

Ulta Beauty – (ULTA NASD)

Draft Kings – (DKNG NASD)

Air Canada – (AC TSX)

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND ULTA NASD Y N N DKNG NASD N Y N AC TSX N Y N

PAST PICKS: JULY 21, 2023

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD NASD)

Then: US$110.95

Now: US$165.27

Return:49%

Total Return: 49%

Amazon.com (AMZN NASD)

Then: US$130.00

Now: US$181.55

Return:40%

Total Return: 40%

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM NYSEARCA)

Then: US$194.46

Now: US$216.21

Return:11%

Total Return: 13%

Total Return Average: 34%