Exxon Sees $1.6 Billion Earnings Hit From Oil, Refining Margins

The Esso Fawley Oil Refinery, operated by Exxon Mobil Corp. in Fawley, near Southampton, U.K., on Friday, Feb, 25, 2022. Oil traded near $100 a barrel in London after surging to a seven-year high amid fears that Russias invasion of Ukraine will impact supplies from the worlds second-biggest crude exporter. Photographer: Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. said lower oil prices and refining margins reduced third-quarter earnings by $1.6 billion compared with the previous period.

The oil giant revealed quarterly earnings guidance in a regulatory filing Thursday.

The impacts of lower oil prices and shrinking refining margins will be partly mitigated by gains of about $900 million from timing effects and a reduction in scheduled maintenance at refineries. Natural gas prices and chemical margins will cause little change to earnings, the company said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.