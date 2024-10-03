ADVERTISEMENT

Exxon Sees $1.6 Billion Earnings Hit From Oil, Refining Margins

By Kevin Crowley
The Esso Fawley Oil Refinery, operated by Exxon Mobil Corp. in Fawley, near Southampton, U.K., on Friday, Feb, 25, 2022. Oil traded near $100 a barrel in London after surging to a seven-year high amid fears that Russias invasion of Ukraine will impact supplies from the worlds second-biggest crude exporter. Photographer: Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg (Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. said lower oil prices and refining margins reduced third-quarter earnings by $1.6 billion compared with the previous period. 

The oil giant revealed quarterly earnings guidance in a regulatory filing Thursday. 

The impacts of lower oil prices and shrinking refining margins will be partly mitigated by gains of about $900 million from timing effects and a reduction in scheduled maintenance at refineries. Natural gas prices and chemical margins will cause little change to earnings, the company said. 

