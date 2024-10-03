Exxon Sees $1.6 Billion Earnings Hit From Oil, Refining Margins

(Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. said lower oil prices and refining margins reduced third-quarter earnings by $1.6 billion compared with the previous period.
The oil giant revealed quarterly earnings guidance in a regulatory filing Thursday.
The impacts of lower oil prices and shrinking refining margins will be partly mitigated by gains of about $900 million from timing effects and a reduction in scheduled maintenance at refineries. Natural gas prices and chemical margins will cause little change to earnings, the company said.
