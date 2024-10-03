Foreign Inflows to Philippines Stocks Lose Momentum

An electronic ticker at the Philippine Stock Exchange in Taguig, the Philippines. Photographer: Veejay Villafranca/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Foreign buying of Philippines’ stocks slowed in the past week as the nation’s benchmark equity index fell and the Philippine peso weakened.

The 5-day moving average of net foreign inflows decreased to $5.53 million, falling below the 20-day average of $17.7 million, according to data from the Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. compiled by Bloomberg.

The Philippines Stock Exchange PSEi Index fell 0.9 percent over the past week and the peso fell 0.7 percent against the dollar to 56.347.

Click here to track foreign portfolio investment flows in global equity and fixed income markets

Click here for an overview of Philippine markets

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.